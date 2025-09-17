The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
3h

Have you noticed that all these ultra right wing characters are consumed with sexual thoughts and hatred. Where does that come from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goran Senjanovic's avatar
Goran Senjanovic
2h

I find it mind boggling and heartbreaking that the arguably greatest crime against humanity - in terms of destruction, mass killings 'especially of children), ethnic cleansing, you name it - is basically completely missing on this platform. I cannot comprehend this complicit silence for the life of me - does Palestine have to be annihilated completely completely before anybody here shows any trace of humanity, empathy and solidarity with people of Gaza, soon to be joined with this of the West Bank? Where does this come from, this complicity? The habit of exterminating indigenous people, from the native Americans, to Vietnamese (millions) to Iraqis (close to a million), via complicity with Bangladesh genocide, Indonesia genocide, to direct enabling of Gaza genocide? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_atrocity_crimes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture