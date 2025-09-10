The Contrarian

It's Come To This
3h

Another act of brutal violence today, one which will reverberate in terrible ways for a long time.

Another crowd of terrified onlookers subjected to rule by the gun, rather than the rule of law and access to free speech for all.

Another grotesque example for the next nutball with access to military-grade weaponry to degrade our already degraded country even further than most of us thought possible.

I notice the most immediate condemnations of this violent act came from those whom this young man hated the most, and constantly vilified —Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gabby Giffords, Pete Buttigieg, others, as was right and proper to do.

I can’t help wondering whether — had the victim been a liberal Democrat — would the fright-wing gun “enthusiasts” be issuing their usual, cynical calls for “thoughts and prayers” for the victim’s family right now.

Somehow I think not.

John Joss
2h

"Trump downplays domestic violence."

Is this the same man who pardoned 1,500 perpetrators of grave domestic violence.

implicitly giving violent attackers license to continue their behavior.

No? Really?

