A desperate Trump downplays domestic violence Jennifer Weiss-Wolf · Sep 10 So desperate is President Donald Trump to prove that the administration's deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., has resulted in the wholesale elimination of crime, he now claims domestic violence is wrecking his near-perfect record.

Democracy Movement Quiz: Choose the Real Headline The Contrarian · Sep 10 By this point we've all seen the image of Trump's signature in Epstein's "Birthday Book," scrawled in his classic Sharpie-thickness, in a placement suggestive of pubic hair within a crude sketch of a woman's torso. The whole tableau would come across as juvenile if it weren't so sinister. ("May every day be another wonderful secret"—shudder.)

The blackboard and the ballot box Sep 10 By Jeff Nesbit



Oklahoma is manufacturing a 'woke' crisis in its schools instead of focusing on educating its children.

The shadow docket strikes again Sep 10 By Shalise Manza Young



The Supreme Court made racial profiling okay again in one unsigned ruling.

Battle plans RJ Matson · Sep 10 RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.

Our leaders must strongly condemn gun violence in all its forms and prioritize ensuring our safety above the politicization of tragedies. Allowing anyone to buy a gun and massacre Americans is a choice we do not need to keep making. Thank you for being with us, Contrarians. Take care of yourselves and one another tonight.