Evening Roundup, September 10
Featuring Jen Rubin and Juan Proaño, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, "Quiz: Choose the Real Headline," Jeff Nesbit, Shalise Manza Young, RJ Matson, and The Democracy Movement
Our leaders must strongly condemn gun violence in all its forms and prioritize ensuring our safety above the politicization of tragedies. Allowing anyone to buy a gun and massacre Americans is a choice we do not need to keep making. Thank you for being with us, Contrarians. Take care of yourselves and one another tonight.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. If you believe in the work we’re doing in the court of law and court of public opinion, please join our lively and engaged community as a free or paid subscriber.
Another act of brutal violence today, one which will reverberate in terrible ways for a long time.
Another crowd of terrified onlookers subjected to rule by the gun, rather than the rule of law and access to free speech for all.
Another grotesque example for the next nutball with access to military-grade weaponry to degrade our already degraded country even further than most of us thought possible.
I notice the most immediate condemnations of this violent act came from those whom this young man hated the most, and constantly vilified —Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gabby Giffords, Pete Buttigieg, others, as was right and proper to do.
I can’t help wondering whether — had the victim been a liberal Democrat — would the fright-wing gun “enthusiasts” be issuing their usual, cynical calls for “thoughts and prayers” for the victim’s family right now.
Somehow I think not.
"Trump downplays domestic violence."
Is this the same man who pardoned 1,500 perpetrators of grave domestic violence.
implicitly giving violent attackers license to continue their behavior.
No? Really?