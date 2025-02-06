Evening Roundup: On Unions, Civil Rights, Public Health, and more!
February 6: Featuring Michael Podhorzer, Shalise Manza Young, Olivia Julianna, and Jennifer Weiss Wolf--in addition to Jen Rubin in conversation with Maya Wiley and also Brian Klaas
Good evening Contrarians!
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work and that of independent media, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm not sure how to word this. But is there a simple version of The Contrarian that can be shared with trump supporters who don't read the details? they need bullet points, like trump in his daily briefings. Thanks.
If you have a 401k, IRA, mutual funds etc, call your brokerage firm and ask them divest from Tesla #divestfromtesla