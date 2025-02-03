Good evening Contrarians!

As evidenced today, yesterday, and all of the days of the Trump/Musk presidency, the game plan for this administration is to sow a steady jumble of chaos, in large part to disorient and exhaust us, while overwhelming the country with terror about our future. We’re not going to play that game.

This morning, Jen Rubin wrote her morning column on the consumer tax Trump has slapped on all Americas. In this afternoon’s piece, Jared Bernstein explains why Trump’s Trade War Is Worse than You Think. In large part, because taxing our largest trading partners will pass costs to consumers en route to deeper economic damage.

Naturally, the dodgy behavior goes beyond tariffs. SDNY prosecutors, at the time the Oval Office changed hands, strongly stood behind their case against Mayor Eric Adams, and intended to vigorously pursue it. All of a sudden, it appears the whole case might be dismissed. To learn more about why Trump DOJ officials would push for SDNY to drop the charges at this moment in time, read Mimi Rocah on the corrupt pressure campaign to Get SDNY to Drop Its Case Against Mayor Eric Adams.

