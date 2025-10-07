The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starbright's avatar
Holly Starbright
2h

Much excitement here in wartorn Portland when Kristi Noem brought her hair extensions to Portland and climbed to the roof of the ICE building to survey the carnage. She was lookin' good up there. Word has it she prayed with the beleagered ICE personnel trapped by the antifa hoards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Larry R Rivera's avatar
Larry R Rivera
1h

thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture