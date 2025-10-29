Don't Lose Hope: Steve Vladeck On Why the Trump Administration Is Always In Court
The Trump administration’s orders to deploy National Guard to cities led by Democrats continue to hit legal hurdles. Two cities—Portland and Chicago—have found themselves at the epicenter of this struggle and are now fighting the administration in court over these deployments. Steve Vladeck, legal expert and Georgetown Law professor, joins Jen to dissect…
The Young Republicans chat echoes the Citizens Councils of the 1950s and 60s
When the leaked Young Republicans group chat surfaced—filled with tasteless and gross comments—the reaction was swift, but to me the shock was misplaced. As a Gen Zer who’s spent years online, I’ve seen this up close—the same rot has passed for humor in comment sections or in Xbox gaming servers my whole life. The nastin…
Don’t call us fascists
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
