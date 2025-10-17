Evening Roundup, October 17
Featuring Jen Rubin & Senator Andy Kim, Lorraine Forte, Shalise Manza Young, Mariann Budde, Frederic J. Frommer (x2), Brian O'Neill, and Marissa Rothkopf Bates.
The only way forward is to take the House and Senate. We can do this if we work together toward those missions. The October 18, 2025 protest is d tomorrow. I made a batch of 126 free protest signs for you and your group to get printed today. Please share, restack, copy, and paste the link. Have a printing company do these for you! Subscribe for updates to the file. Here they are:
http://bit.ly/483Qrd4
There are no longer any “Checks and Balances”.
Fascist Trump has committed numerous illegal acts. Fascist Trump will continue to commit illegal acts.
Fascist Trump will not stop committing illegal acts, will not stop breaking our laws, because SCOTUS granted him immunity.
In a country where no one is supposed to be above the law, one person, one Hitler wannabe, is above the law.
Fascist Trump has already called out Federal agents and US troops to harass and arrest Americans doing nothing more than exercising their rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution
There is a band of Domestic Terrorists in the U.S.A. That band of Domestic Terrorists includes Fascist Donald J Trump and his Fascist MAGAt sycophants.
How will you feel, what will you do, when Trump gives orders to Federal agents and US troops to murder American Citizens for exercising their rights to free speech?
As Dr Joyce Vance, an American Patriot, says – “GIVING UP IS UNFORGIVABLE!”