The Contrarian

Pam Birkenfeld
12m

I love that sign, with the monarch butterfly. The only orange king we will ever have!

L.D.Michaels
2m

The U.S. Department of War Continues to Blow Up Boats on the High Seas.

Trump reported a couple of days ago that our military conducted its 5th deadly strike on boats suspected of transporting drugs off Venezuela and in the Caribbean, increasing the total death toll to 27 from such strikes.

When I posted a reply to the article asking whether our military knew whether or not children were on board, I received 2 MAGA responses: The first response was that it simply didn't matter. And the second response was that drug cartels typically use children as shields, thereby implying: "So what's the problem?"

Apparently our military and its MAGA supporters consider the death of children in such strikes to be mere "collateral damage" the way indiscriminate bombings of cities in Ukraine and Gaza have been deemed "collateral damage"

Are we no better than those committing these barbaric acts?

Perhaps the concept of accepting "collateral damage" has seeped into the psyche of Donald J. Trump and his right-wing cabal of opportunists, an example of which would be the "collateral damage "suffered by our middle and lower classes in the reduction of their Medicaid and other health benefits to offset the tax breaks to billionaires and the $20 billion he just promised the President of Argentina to shore up their economy.

