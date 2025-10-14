Evening Roundup, October 14
Featuring Lynn Sweet, Olivia Julianna, Rushab Sanghvi & Jennifer Rubin, Tianna Mays & Pooja Chaudhuri, Meredith Blake & "The Contrarian Pod."
Let's face it. ICE has become a state-sponsored, domestic terrorist organization that, like the Fascist Gestapo, terrorized opposition to Hitler and assisted in the Holocaust.
I just want to tell Jen Rubin to check out online the video playing from Portland of the Portland Frogs singing and dancing in the rain from various venues in Portland (including a street sign that says "Keep Portland Weird" which you can see all over the city Portland). Right now at least Portland is using humor to make ICE and Trump and Steven Miller look ridiculous. I found the video on You Tube. I do live in Oregon and I 've loved your writing for years! Karen Bloom