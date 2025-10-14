The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Wortman's avatar
Paul Wortman
5h

Let's face it. ICE has become a state-sponsored, domestic terrorist organization that, like the Fascist Gestapo, terrorized opposition to Hitler and assisted in the Holocaust.

Karen Bloom's avatar
Karen Bloom
4h

I just want to tell Jen Rubin to check out online the video playing from Portland of the Portland Frogs singing and dancing in the rain from various venues in Portland (including a street sign that says "Keep Portland Weird" which you can see all over the city Portland). Right now at least Portland is using humor to make ICE and Trump and Steven Miller look ridiculous. I found the video on You Tube. I do live in Oregon and I 've loved your writing for years! Karen Bloom

