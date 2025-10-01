The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
6h

We've lost a great champion for the world tonight. Not just for primates and all non-human life, but for us as well. She sought out the best in us to harness as a force for good, for bestowing to future generations the complex tapestry that links the human, animal and plant world. A true ambassador for the ages. Condolences and great respect to Jane Goodall's family, friends, supporters and those who continue to work to heal our beleaguered planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
peterplus4@earthlink.net's avatar
peterplus4@earthlink.net
6h

Remember taking my daughter to the AMNH nearly 40 years ago to meet Jane Goodall and purchase a signed copy of her book. She was a living legend and, my daughter is still a fan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture