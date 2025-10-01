On this day, as lights are powering down and tensions are running high, we’d like to take a moment to honor the illuminating legacy of conservationist, author, and primatologist Jane Goodall. Her courageous work helped millions of people appreciate our fellow creatures. May her legacy remind us of the wild beauty we must work to preserve—and of the reality that kindness and curiosity can yield connections we might never have thought possible.
All Hail the Showmen
On Tuesday morning at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assembled hundreds of generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders for what he billed as a lecture on “warrior ethos.” The summons swallowed days in logistics, yet the speech itself lasted minutes. Nothing in the content required hauling much of the U.S. military’…
Even Fox is calling out Hegseth’s effort to stifle the press
With so many disastrous moves coming from the Trump administration, you might have missed this one. Or perhaps you know about it only because Jimmy Kimmel brought it up in his return-to-air monologue. Either would be understandable. But even amid everything else going on, the Pentagon’s new effort to stifle the media is “breathtaking.” And that’s accord…
Trump is using 'domestic terrorism' to target political opponents
When you think of domestic terrorists, do you think of Timothy McVeigh who, in 1995, blew up a building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people? Or Robert Bowers, who, in a 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., killed eleven Jewish people in the greatest act of antisemitic violence in American history?
Hundreds of America’s top military leaders gathered yesterday at Quantico, having been called in from postings around the world with less than a week’s notice, to endure two hours of bloviating sound and fury signifying…nothing good.
Choose the REAL headline that woefully understated the disgraceful day.
We've lost a great champion for the world tonight. Not just for primates and all non-human life, but for us as well. She sought out the best in us to harness as a force for good, for bestowing to future generations the complex tapestry that links the human, animal and plant world. A true ambassador for the ages. Condolences and great respect to Jane Goodall's family, friends, supporters and those who continue to work to heal our beleaguered planet.
Remember taking my daughter to the AMNH nearly 40 years ago to meet Jane Goodall and purchase a signed copy of her book. She was a living legend and, my daughter is still a fan.