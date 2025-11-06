The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
6h

Get up stand up & resist the fraudster authoritarians. Vote Blue!

Trump's Top 10 Lies on 60 Minutes in 10 Minutes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3F9Ejwy74M

Meanwhile, as Trump’s incompetent “prosecutor” clowns struggle to indict Trump critics, the “violent felon” sandwich thrower is acquitted on “Judge" Jeanine’s misdemeanor charges.

Plundering the Treasury & exploding the national debt for the benefit of the Great Gatsby/Epstein class...Trump's idea of "affordability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
4h

So have the Epstein files taken a back seat? Let's hope these women don't disappear like January 6th, 2021. While the Russian interference case of 2016 is out again, they fog up the mirror, as usual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture