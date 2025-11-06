Evening Roundup, November 6
Tributes to Nancy Pelosi from Barbara Lee & April Ryan, Susan Page, Ashley Etienne, and Lynn Sweet w/ Jen Rubin; Azza Cohen; Matthew Frankel; Lorraine Forte; Carron Phillips; Brian Garr of Barbed Wire
Get up stand up & resist the fraudster authoritarians. Vote Blue!
Trump's Top 10 Lies on 60 Minutes in 10 Minutes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3F9Ejwy74M
Meanwhile, as Trump’s incompetent “prosecutor” clowns struggle to indict Trump critics, the “violent felon” sandwich thrower is acquitted on “Judge" Jeanine’s misdemeanor charges.
Plundering the Treasury & exploding the national debt for the benefit of the Great Gatsby/Epstein class...Trump's idea of "affordability.
So have the Epstein files taken a back seat? Let's hope these women don't disappear like January 6th, 2021. While the Russian interference case of 2016 is out again, they fog up the mirror, as usual.