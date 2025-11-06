Evening RoundUp, November 5
Featuring Norm Ornstein, Senator Merkley with Jen Rubin, Tom Malinowski, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Tim Mak, Brian O'Neill, Ben Sheehan, and The Contrarian Podcast
The Contrarian is reader-supported. And the nation is voter-supported. Thank you to everybody who used that power yesterday. Let’s keep the momentum up, as a community. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.
Wore my new Contrarian t-shirt today to celebrate! Thanks to all the wonderful correspondents who kept me going with their honesty and integrity. Norm and Jen--keep fighting and leading.
Some MAGAs waking up to the fraud & authoritarianism?
More Blue tsunami is what’s needed. In the NJ Govs race every county shifted Blue from the ’24 presidential by as much as 18%
Trumpism: Cruelty & chaos, hunger games, terrorizing kids protecting pedophiles & self enriching fraud. https://open.substack.com/pub/paulkrugman/p/the-big-smirk?r=aexlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
Get up stand up & resist the fraudster authoritarians. Vote Blue!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20WPPgx4DDo
Eyes on the prize. Turn the House & Senate Blue in '26.