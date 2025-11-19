In 2006, I had to try to find health insurance for my son who was no longer eligible to stay on my employee health plan. I went to eInsurance, a website that proudly claimed it was easy to use to compare relevant insurance plans. It was, indeed, easy to use…
#Resist the fraudster authoritarians. Vote Blue!
When an illegally appointed pretend "interim" prosecutor submits to a federal judge a fake indictment that was never voted on by the grand jury... disbarment if not criminal prosecution would seem to be in order: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtEkJ_OQsHM
Listened to Levs and I'm about to cancel the subscription I just started. Wth??