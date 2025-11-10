Evening Roundup, November 10
Featuring Jen Rubin with Rep. Ritchie Torres, Jeff Nesbit, Ezra Levin, Anat Shenker-Osorio, Pablo Torre, Shalise Manza Young, "Talking Feds," and Tim Dickinson
I think everybody is looking at this all wrong. The bottom line is the Republicans are not going to allow the healthcare subsidies for ACA participants.
Now think about this. With the subsidies gone, healthcare rates are going to go through the roof. The Democrats can sit back and say we told you, we warned you, we tried to do everything to alleviate and prevent this, and the Republicans just wouldn't let it pass.
Who's gonna be a fault when those premiums go out?
Ain't no Democrats responsible.
And how many more citizens will die, go undiagnosed with treatable conditions, have to declare bankruptcy from overwhelming medical debt, and how many hospitals will have to close due to the inability to pay staff & other operational expenses?
