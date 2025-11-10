The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rocket Master Man's avatar
Rocket Master Man
2h

I think everybody is looking at this all wrong. The bottom line is the Republicans are not going to allow the healthcare subsidies for ACA participants.

Now think about this. With the subsidies gone, healthcare rates are going to go through the roof. The Democrats can sit back and say we told you, we warned you, we tried to do everything to alleviate and prevent this, and the Republicans just wouldn't let it pass.

Who's gonna be a fault when those premiums go out?

Ain't no Democrats responsible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Pat Smart's avatar
Pat Smart
2h

And how many more citizens will die, go undiagnosed with treatable conditions, have to declare bankruptcy from overwhelming medical debt, and how many hospitals will have to close due to the inability to pay staff & other operational expenses?

M

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture