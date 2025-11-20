Evening Roundup, Nov 20
Featuring Colin Allred with Jen Rubin, Senator Chris Coons, Jeff Nesbit, Tianna Mays, Azza Cohen, Lorraine Forte, and "The Tea" with April Ryan
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and assist with our efforts to amplify independent media and hold those in power accountable, join our community as a free or paid subscriber.
I just saw on MS NOW that the U.S. Coastguard no longer considers the swastika and a couple other symbols as hate symbols. This is so shameful. This Felon in Chief is normalizing hate and racism by invoking symbolism. The total lack of sensitivity is just astounding.