Evening Roundup, May 7
Featuring Meredith Blake, Josh Levs, Stephen Richer, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Brian O'Neill, The Democracy Movement, Michael de Adder
Of course, the media would present the Republicans as though they were fiscally responsible. They couldn't live with the reality every day pointed out to the public:
That the Republicans are a criminal far-right insurgency;
- a cult in the death-grip of a demented old grifter;
- and that their only objective is to cut taxes for the wealthy and the large corporations while slashing transfers to the poor and middle-class.