Evening Roundup, May 5
Featuring The Democracy Movement; Sen. Mark Warner & Jen; Phyllis N. Segal; Pablo Torre & Jen; Theresa Brown; Dean Baker; Michael de Adder; and our monthly Contrarian's episode of "Talking Feds"
My favorite tee shirt at Bernie Sanders rally this weekend: Alexa, change the President
Mark Warner can take a leap off a big cliff. He voted for the Laken Riley act...the law which is responsible for Kilmar Garcia Abrego's arrest--as well as many others..sent to a gulag without due process. No Dem who voted for this law will get a dime from me. It's a scandal and a shame. He did not stand for the rule of law; Warner abetted racism.