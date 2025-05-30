The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Alan Rimer
3h

When are people going to stop talking about deep cuts in services when we should be talking about scaling back the tax cuts so social service cuts are not necessary. It seems such a simple concept but I have not seen anything like that in the press

