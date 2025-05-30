THANK YOU: 1000 posts
Today we celebrate the 1,000th POST since we launched in January! Thank you, Contrarians. It’s hard to believe what we’ve accomplished together in a relative blink of an eye (though it feels like a lifetime…just us?)
Don’t Texas America
Every few years, Democrats like me will proclaim that Texas is on the verge of flipping blue. But the unfortunate truth is that no Democrat has won statewide here since 1990 when Governor Ann Richards pulled off a narrow victory.
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
Democracy Movement
Every weekday, we’ll update this space with protests, signs and other public demonstrations against the actions of the administration. Keep checking to see how Americans all across the country are protecting and defending democracy. Find protests in your area at mobilize.us, and send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org. Also, check here to find a town hall in your area.
Find your Members of Congress and please call or write to them to make sure your voice is heard: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member
Unward and upward, lock arms in the FIGHT we have be presented...it is our time to give back to our Country and gain back our freedom and Liberty...she is watching, from New York Harbour xo