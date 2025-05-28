Good Evening, Contrarians. Friends, tomorrow is a thrilling day for us, as we will be crossing the threshold of our 1,000th POST since we launched in January! We’ve arrived here because of our courageous leaders, Norm & Jen; our fierce, devoted team; our stable of brilliant writers and contributors; and most of all YOU, our Contrarian community! Thank you for embracing independent opposition media, for sharing your opinions and ideas, and for sticking with us through our first few months of existence. We have so much more to do and an unpredictable road ahead, but we’re heartened every day by your commitment to upholding our democracy.

Jen Rubin's columns Reflections on travels Jennifer Rubin · May 28 JEN'S LAST TRAVEL PIECE (for this journey...)

Our final, glorious days in London included a magnificent special exhibit at the Courtauld Gallery (which has its own stunning impressionist and post-impressionist collection); an enchanting day at the London Zoo (where we could walk into enclosures and stand within arms’ reach of lemurs or a collection of rainforest animals… Read full story

Welcome To Postmodern Authoritarianism Katherine Stewart · May 28 In recent days, the Trump administration has violated the Constitution in ways that would have been considered shocking and even impossible only four months ago. The distinguishing feature of these extraordinarily anti-democratic moves is that they are all performed in the open. Read full story

Biden, a book, and a big media fiasco Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected · May 28 A new book on President Joe Biden triggered a firestorm of controversy, for good reason. It’s a powerful reminder of why so many Americans have lost trust in legacy media. Above all else, it’s a testament to the media’s willingness to profit off of its own profound failure. Read full story

Olivia Julianna asks Congressional Democrats about the way forward Olivia Julianna · May 28 How can Democrats best combat the Trump administration’s authoritarian overreach? How will they convince Americans of the urgency of this fight? And how do they plan to win back the ground they lost in 2024? Democratic strategist Olivia Julianna takes a trip to Capitol Hill to ask leading Democrats about their vision for the party’s future. Read full story

David Souter went his own way May 28 By Frederic J. Frommer



The George W. Bush appointee was one of a host of GOP-appointed Supreme Court justices who didn't follow a party line. Read full story

