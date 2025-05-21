5 years after George Floyd: AG Keith Ellison and April Ryan in conversation
This week will mark the 5 year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd and the global protests demanding justice and fundamental police reform. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered Floyd. Today, he joins April Ryan to discuss what has changed since then and what hasn’t...
Eroding the filibuster would come back to bite Republicans
When this Congress was sworn in, Senate Majority Leader John Thune drew a principled—and politically smart—red line: He said overriding the Senate parliamentarian would be “totally akin to killing the filibuster. We can’t go there.”
The state of reproductive rights is dire
Even though the White House would like to have us believe it is laying low on abortion, make no mistake: The state of reproductive rights is dire in all corners of the country. Today’s column, a summary of just a single week of headlines, paints a spectacularly damning, dystopian picture.
Making Salmonella Great Again
Shopping for groceries, I usually look at freshness, cost, and availability. That’s now changed. During a recent trip to my neighborhood grocery store, I found myself staring at the wall of salad greens and wondering if it was safe to eat.
