Evening Roundup, May 2
Featuring Meredith Blake and The Contrarian Protest Playlist; Megan Armstrong; Brian O'Neill; The Democracy Index; a May Day Protest video; Marissa Rothkopf; Ruben Bolling; and our Pet of the Week!
The Contrarian is supported by you! If you’re enjoying the work, would like to continue supporting it, and want to stay engaged with fellow good trouble-makers who will never bend the knee to this regime, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Rand Paul gave a rousing reminder to Congress. Worth watching on YouTube. Congress controls the purse. The President has no input on tariffs. Three branches of government.
Thanks for the post and the recipe. Btw the story about the elephants that Kamala recounted was quite inspiring. :)