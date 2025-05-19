From the vantage point of Europe, I have an increased appreciation for the forces for democracy outside the United States, especially for former captives of the Soviet Union and Warsaw bloc—but also in countries such as Spain, which is enjoying the longest stretch of democracy in its history. Today, I’ll share some brief thoughts as the U.S. chooses decline and even humiliation (Donald Trump is effectuating it, but Americans chose him). I will also share some highlights of my trip.