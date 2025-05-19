Offsides with Pablo Torre: How Sports Talk Wins the Manosphere
Jen is on vacation. But that doesn’t mean you’re missing a Monday episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre! Today, Pablo is joined by Dan Arrigg Koh to discuss the need for Democrats to act authentically if they want to connect with anyone, Trump’s inability to talk ball, and how sports can serve as a gateway for political engagement for young men.
The Supreme Court Needs to Double Down on Empowering Lower Courts
Last Friday, the Supreme Court issued an important decision that effectively blocks Trump’s illegal efforts to deport migrants to a Salvadoran mega prison with no due process. In their unsigned opinion, the Justices also faulted the lower courts for not doing more to hold the executive branch to the law. And yet—in the oral argument on birthright citizenship…
The white whale
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
Talking Feds
Art of the Self Deal
If you like your presidential travel mixed with $B self-enrichment for Trump and sons, this is the week for you, guided by a terrific Talking Feds Substack panel of Peter Baker, Tara Setmayer, and Jacob Weisberg.
Jen Rubin's columns
Trip Day 3
From the vantage point of Europe, I have an increased appreciation for the forces for democracy outside the United States, especially for former captives of the Soviet Union and Warsaw bloc—but also in countries such as Spain, which is enjoying the longest stretch of democracy in its history. Today, I’ll share some brief thoughts as the U.S. chooses decline and even humiliation (Donald Trump is effectuating it, but Americans chose him). I will also share some highlights of my trip.
