Evening Roundup, May 16!
Featuring breaking SCOTUS news, Leah Litman & Jen Rubin, Frederic Frommer, Carron Phillips, Meredith Blake, Harry Litman & Sen. Van Hollen, Democracy Index, & Marissa Rothkopf
Trump's Sleight of Hand Before the Supreme Court
Trump’s DOJ lawyer is arguing before the Supreme Court that a federal judge's authority to rule on a Constitutional issue should have no effect beyond the physical boundaries of that Judge’s district
A decision that a federal judge's order could not extend beyond the boundaries of his or her district could have catastrophic consequences, especially during Donald Trump's tenure in which abuses run rampant in his cascades of executive orders that choke our Constitutional rights
Here is a hypothetical should the Supreme Court side with Trump’s lawyer: If Trump issued an executive order requiring ICE agents or US marshals to seize all suspected illegal immigrants and ship them directly to a Libyan prison without any judicial intervention, and authorize them to use deadly force if necessary upon resistance, it would enable Trump's goons to ship as many people as possible throughout the U.S. to Libya, other than the ones living in the federal district where the Federal District Judge issued a restraining order.
And Trump could implement and expedite this as quickly as possible in each and every district in the country before complainants have the opportunity to seek judicial intervention.
This is not speculation. This is a sleight of hand. This is a ruse to confine the enforcement of Constitutional rights to limited jurisdictions while Trump and his thugs run rampant throughout the U.S. This is precisely the argument that Trump's Solicitor General is making before the Supreme Court. It's a trick to confine the enforcement of Constitutional rights to a handful of federal districts while Trump's storm troopers violate the rights of all others throughout the country.
And if Trump wins on this issue, Heaven help us on how far and how fast Trump will expand his Gestapo-like tactics throughout the U.S. before a judge in each individual federal district throughout the U.S. will have the right and opportunity to rule on it, though it would only apply to those within his or her district.
