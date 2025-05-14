Carlos Eduardo Espina on Escalating Deportation Fears Among Millions of Texans
Since January, the Trump administration has had no second thoughts about its unlawful deportation efforts. In spite of recent Texas federal court rulings, a moment of reconsideration appears ever less likely. Carlos Eduardo Espina joins Jen to talk ICE intimidation, the absence of pushback from local representatives, and where he finds hope.
Trump's tariffs come tinged in pink
President Donald Trump’s trade wars continue to create global turmoil and churn for financial markets. Monday’s move—a temporary suspension of his “Liberation Day” bombast and 90-day pause until massive tariffs are fully imposed on China—seemed in part prompted by warnings of a
Trump Is Defunding Public Safety
What would you say are the most serious threats to public safety in America? Shootings? Fentanyl? Sexual assault? Child abuse? Hate crimes? Terrorism?
How Courts Can Get Trump to Obey the Law
Public concern continues to grow that Donald Trump will openly defy court orders. And with good reason: His administration has already repeatedly pushed boundaries, requiring courts to consistently order compliance and explore potential sanctions. And Trump’s history of disrespect for courts hardly inspires confidence.
