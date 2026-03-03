Americans should be alarmed by the nearly $111 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery that allies of the Trump administration are currently rushing to the finish line. If the merger goes through, Americans will pay more for less, thousands of workers will likely lose their jobs, and two of the country’s most important newsrooms will…
The United States Senate is expected to vote TOMORROW on a bipartisan resolution that would require Donald Trump to get congressional approval for any further military action against Iran.
An urgent message for every senator:
The Trump regime’s war against Iran is illegal according to both U.S. and international law. And it flagrantly violates the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that only Congress can declare war. Vote FOR the resolution to require Donald Trump to get congressional approval for any further military action against Iran.
It is time we shifted from being a "Resistence" to "Reclaiming America".
Thinking we are a noble Resistence to Trump/MAGA suggests the corrupt, criminal mob that is running our country has some legitimacy. They don't. Trump and his goons have stolen all semblance of collaborative, democratic governance. The current illegal decapitation assault against Iran is further proof that Trump now believes he's not just the "supreme ruler" of the US but also the "supreme ruler" of the world of nations. WOW! Who knew.
He's the stuff of Myth and Legend.
It is time we start Reclaiming the language and symbols of our Nation and the way we are governed. Apparently, Trump fears things he can't control. If that is true, he should be very afraid. Perhaps if Trump read the Preamble to the Constitution he might pause and fear.
We the People are the foundation of governing power in America. We the People grant that power to elected officials who promise to follow the Constitution. Trump had grossly failed to follow his promise. It is time for the People to kick him out.