Evening Roundup, March 28
Elon Musk Is Drowning Out the Voices of Wisconsinites. That Should Worry Every American.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss and Jen Rubin discuss Trump tariffs and the right to free speech
Congressman Don Beyer and Jen Rubin on Institute of Peace raid and Republican loyalty to Trump
Have a great weekend, Contrarians! Sending a special message of support and solidarity to Judge Susan Crawford and all of our pro-democracy fighters in Wisconsin. This is your chance to show the country who we are and what we believe!
The stock market recorded yet another TRUMPIAN DAY as the administration continues to take a wrecking ball to the retirement accounts of every hard working and retired American! During April the DEM's need to take every opportunity to remind people to check their quarterly retirement accounts statements to see what they PAID for Trump's failed MAGA economic plan and remind them it will only get worse once the additional TRUMP TARIFF's kick in during April. Maybe, just maybe those Trump supporters will finally start to connect the dot's and see that they do lead directly to THEIR wallets!!