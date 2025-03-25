Evening Roundup, March 25
Featuring Amy McGrath; Tom Malinowsky in conversation with Jen Rubin; Liam Scott; Brian O'Neill; Nick Anderson; and this week's Word or Phrase we Could Do Without...
And in case you missed it this morning…
See you tomorrow, Contrarians! Thanks for being with us.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work and ongoing litigation, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks to the GOP, America is getting a big civics lesson. We're comparing two governments. One US government run by a president who was a great administrator, created new programs to help all Americans, rebuilt our alliances around the world to stand up to our traditional anti-democratic enemies and soft landed the COVID economy.
The second government is run by a reality TV star communing with his inner Zeus. Now we get daily and sometimes hourly Zeus episodes. Which seem to have the same themes. "America is a crime ridden dung heap being destroyed by pet eating immigrants." "The Federal government is a bloated, fraudulent enterprise that needs to be blown apart with Zeus' thunderbolts." "I've appointed the finest bunch of superhero demigods to clean up all the messes". And "I have a super rich hatchet man who understands that government FRAUD means Any Government Expenditure (except for Skylink and SpaceX)" and he is getting rid of WASTE!!." "But don't worry. Zeus will save Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the hatchet man's hatchet" (just like the price of eggs came down on day one).
And the NYTimes is giving Zeus all it's available ink.. maybe the paper will open a new section titled "Zeus and the return of Mt Olympus Gods." just to help us keep up.
But rather than keeping up, we should LEAD. We should replace the April 5 national marches with a national strike. Everywhere.
Discussion of specific (highly classified) operational details in a (Signal) group chat with the highest levels of the admins intelligence & defense officials & a journalist, just hours before U.S. troops attack terrorist targets, is an egregious breach of national security & violation laws to prevent such disclosure & maintain official records. NYT reports that the admin denies the obvious classified level of the details discussed, & btw Dems are not united on appropriate sanctions.
MSM continues platforming of Trump admin blatant lies: "Top Officials Reject Responsibility" (& the media &/or Biden are to blame)
Dunning–Kruger effect doesn’t touch this level of bat shit crazy arrogance & incompetence.