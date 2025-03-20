Evening Roundup, March 20
Featuring Jen Rubin & Ruth Ben Ghiat; Dr. Zeke Emanuel; Ilan Goldenberg; Brian O'Neill; Julie Zebrak; and Carron J. Philips
From Meidas "… Commerce Secretary and Chief Huckster Howard Lutnick was on Fox last night urging their audience to support Musk by buying Tesla stock immediately: “Buy Tesla. It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. I mean, who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk?”
"… Lutnick also said Musk is going to sell us robots soon who will take care of all our household tasks: “We are all going to be buying robots - they are going to cost around $30,000. You’re going to be buying a Tesla robot, and anybody who does not buy a Tesla robot is going to be silly.”
"… The White House has now been turned into a Tesla dealership with Fox as a full time Tesla Shopping Network."
IMHO Musk, Trump and Lutnick should be jailbait. Is Lutnick an investor? Does he hold Tesla?
Meanwhile, please report on Feathers of Hope. Murkowski, manhy others are now speaking out. Shared government?
Jennifer, I don't think your comments about Schumer are correct. Which surprised me, because usually your understanding of issues is excellent. The point is that, if the government has no money, Trump is then given the power to decide what should not be funded, and the courts then cannot curb him, he cannot be sued as he can now. It was a choice between bad and worse, and he rightfully chose bad. And, also, the democrats cannot be blamed now for Trump's tanking the economy. And, also, he allowed senators to publicly take a principled stand, while many privately were relieved that there was no shutdown. He knew he would be blamed, and took it on himself. This is heroic behavior. You might want to listen to his interview with Chris Hayes where he gave good, properly nuanced, and to me, convincing, reasoning behind his decision.