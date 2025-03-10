Our monthly all-contrarian episode of Talking Feds Substack with Harry Litman, Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang first analyzes Trump’s address to Congress, which clocked in at about 2 hours and featured a series of lies and low blows. We then take up to the Supreme Court’s narrow affirmance of the district court order to walk back the USAID withdrawal before moving to the series of cases… (AUDIO)