There are three prominent podcast awards in the industry: the Webby Awards, the Signal Awards, and the W3 Awards. This year, only one news and politics podcast received recognition from all three—and that’s Talking Feds.

What makes this even more impressive is that Talking Feds is one of the few truly independent podcasts in the space. If you scroll through the winners’ list, you’ll see a lot of shows backed by major organizations, many of which have the resources to actively campaign for awards. And then there’s Talking Feds, the scrappy, little-engine-that-could podcast founded by Contrarian Founding Member Harry Litman. From day one, it’s been completely independent, and it still is.

That independence extends across the Talking Feds universe, which now includes Talking Books, Talking Feds 1-on-1, the Talking Feds Substack, a growing YouTube channel, and Talking San Diego, a series of live events with national figures.

So, a big congratulations to Harry Litman and the entire Talking Feds team.

Tom the Dancing Bug Ruben Bolling · 1:15 PM Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!" Read full story