Evening Roundup, June 6
Featuring Carron J. Phillips, Ginny Canter, Sofia Matson, Ruben Bolling, Jen Rubin's Undaunted, Meredith Blake's Culture Picks, and The Democracy Index
There are three prominent podcast awards in the industry: the Webby Awards, the Signal Awards, and the W3 Awards. This year, only one news and politics podcast received recognition from all three—and that’s Talking Feds.
What makes this even more impressive is that Talking Feds is one of the few truly independent podcasts in the space. If you scroll through the winners’ list, you’ll see a lot of shows backed by major organizations, many of which have the resources to actively campaign for awards. And then there’s Talking Feds, the scrappy, little-engine-that-could podcast founded by Contrarian Founding Member Harry Litman. From day one, it’s been completely independent, and it still is.
That independence extends across the Talking Feds universe, which now includes Talking Books, Talking Feds 1-on-1, the Talking Feds Substack, a growing YouTube channel, and Talking San Diego, a series of live events with national figures.
So, a big congratulations to Harry Litman and the entire Talking Feds team.
I hope there will be coverage of the veterans united gathering at the National Mall today. Many heartfelt speeches.
This slipped into the news this afternoon: "DOGE can access sensitive Social Security records, Supreme Court rules - POLITICO."..."A coalition of groups who sued over DOGE’s access said in a statement that the high court’s ruling “will enable President Trump and DOGE’s affiliates to steal Americans’ private and personal data.” It's just appeared in the WAPO. Will there be any Congressional oversight? Could we be seeing the first steps in a centralised Palantir-integrated data bank with citizens' Social Security, IRS and health information? Any thoughts?