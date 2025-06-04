Evening Roundup, June 4
Featuring Jennifer Weiss-Wolf; Paul Rieckhoff & Jen Rubin; Max Stier; Eliza Orlins; Josh Levs; Megan Armstrong; and Katherine Eban in conversation with Jen Rubin
The BIG news is the Musk/ Trump split on the budget. Musk calls the Trump spending bill a "disgusting abomination."
Both are in denial about whether DOGE has cost the Treasury bigly. 6 Nobel Prize-winning economists warned that Trump’s budget bill would gut Medicaid and food stamps, increase debt by over $3 trillion, and fuel inflation and inequality, despite GOP lies that it would boost growth.
Hope that Musk and Trump will beat up each other, causing outright defeat of the Big Beautiful budget.
Everything in Trump world is turning to shit right now. A cacophony of lawless stupidity, contempt for expertise, legislative incoherence and cruelty, arrogance, illogic, food rights, incompetence —- total clusterfuckery on a rancid cracker.
But look at the bright side. In the middle of the maelstrom, “He’s a Macho, Macho, Macho Man” Pete Kegsbreath managed to remove Harvey Milk’s name from a second-class Navy vessel in honor of Pride Month. Eye on the ball, that one! 🤪