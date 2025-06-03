Evening Roundup, June 3
Featuring Neera Tanden & Jen Rubin; Meredith Blake; Justin Wolfers & Jen; "Let's Do Lunch" with Jared Bernstein & Neale Mahoney; Shalise Manza Young; Nick Anderson; and Jeff Nesbit
There are more people coming out every day to talk about the dangers of the Big Beautiful Bill. Many of them may even get through to maga, so we will, hopefully, see some changes in the cuts to Medicaid. There are several GOP Senators who have said they will vote ‘No’ on it. I pray they keep their word.
I am going to take a contrary position about Target. I do continue to shop at my local store. It replaced down-and-out shopping venues and has become a lifeline and magnet for my absolutely diverse neighborhood. The patrons diverse, the staff diverse, both before and after Trump. The woman I spoke with in customer service this morning clearly mastered English only recently. My community needs this shop to survive.