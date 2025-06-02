The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Only a billionaire could get away with taking ketamine in a Trump regime. An overdose killed Matthew Perry. You gotta know Musk is operating impaired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
2h

Perfectly said: Drumph (Orange Mob Boss) and his crew are NUTS. When can they be put in the asylum?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture