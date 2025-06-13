By Marvin Kalb



He observed it from afar, and loved what he saw. It was 1989, and Tiananmen Square in Beijing was flooded with tens of thousands of protesting Chinese students, angrily objecting to communist rule. The regime, frightened and embarrassed, dispatched tanks and troops and mercilessly crushed the uprising, leaving the streets as bloody testimony to deep, popular discontent.

Watching with fascination from New York, real estate magnate Donald Trump thought the Chinese leaders...