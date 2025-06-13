Evening Roundup, June 13
Featuring the Democracy Movement, Mimi Rocah, Carron J. Phillips, Liza Goitein & Jen Rubin, Marvin Kalb, Brian O'Neill, Meredith Blake, Marissa Rothkopf, our Pet(s) of the Week, & Ruben Bolling!
The new Comer committee looking into Newsom's and Bass's actions is a thigh slapper.
The Fascist party doesn't do anything unless they can libel and slander Democratic politicians. I hope they get the proper answers.
No fascist party looking into the treatment of Sen. Padilla. Figures.
Lisa Murkowski spoke out after videos circulated Thursday of Senator Alex Padilla being forcibly removed from a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. Called the incident "shocking," "I've seen that one clip. It's horrible. It is shocking at every level. It's not the America I know," she said.
Where's Don Bacon? Roger Wicker? Where are Mike Turner? Jerry Moran? Mike Bost?
Please get them on the record.
BTW my colleague, Moe Davis has annouced his candidacy for the House from Ashville. https://moedavis.com/