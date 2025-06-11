Good Evening! Join us this Saturday for two hours of No Kings Day streaming hosted by Jen Rubin, April Ryan, and an incredible roster of guests—featuring Live coverage of

protests nationwide.

Democracy Movement Know Your Rights: Encountering ICE The Contrarian · 9:00 PM In light of this week’s unprecedented law enforcement escalation, as Trump furthers his mass deportation agenda and coopts the U.S. military to stifle lawful protests in LA and likely beyond, now is a time for all Americans—documented or not—to know their rights. Read full story

Mikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the military Jennifer Rubin · 4:27 PM Rep. Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin fresh off her decisive win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New Jersey governor. The Navy veteran and U.S. Naval Academy graduate slammed the president’s misuse of the military in sending National Guard and U.S. Marines to a peaceful anti-ICE protest in California against the governor’s wishes. Read full story