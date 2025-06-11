Good Evening! Join us this Saturday for two hours of No Kings Day streaming hosted by Jen Rubin, April Ryan, and an incredible roster of guests—featuring Live coverage of protests nationwide. Subscribe to get a reminder and join the opposition to Trump’s grotesque parade and ongoing corruption.
Democracy Movement
Know Your Rights: Encountering ICE
In light of this week’s unprecedented law enforcement escalation, as Trump furthers his mass deportation agenda and coopts the U.S. military to stifle lawful protests in LA and likely beyond, now is a time for all Americans—documented or not—to know their rights.
Did American movies help propel Trump back to the White House?
Zong Dawei was a long-time career Chinese diplomat when a terrorist group took over the Middle Eastern country where he was posted. Working with a younger embassy staffer, Cheng Lang, Zong repeatedly risked his life to evacuate a thousand stranded Chinese citizens …
Mikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the military
Rep. Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin fresh off her decisive win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New Jersey governor. The Navy veteran and U.S. Naval Academy graduate slammed the president’s misuse of the military in sending National Guard and U.S. Marines to a peaceful anti-ICE protest in California against the governor’s wishes.
The stakes for women just keep rising
The news comes at such a fast, furious pace, that more and more I find myself numb to that gut-punch feeling it can (and still should) trigger. I had not planned to write on abortion this week, but then read Monday’s New York Times feature detailing the online provision of abortion pills...