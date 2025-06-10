Evening Roundup, June 10
Featuring Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Harry Litman, Jen Rubin, Andrew Weissmann, Brian O’Neill, Lily Roberts, Meredith Blake, Shalise Manza Young, Jared Bernstein & Natasha Sarin, and Nick Anderson
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To help us do that work and to join a community of patriots equally prepared to oppose the current regime, join us by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your take on Los Angeles was very good but have a problem with “rage on” making it sound as the city is on fire.you will always have some bad actors as in this case but 90%percent has been peaceful. Only problem is peaceful doesn’t make good news. They kept showing for example the burning of the cars over and over so you would think 100’s were on flames. This is a prime example of trump and no guardrails.