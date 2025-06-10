The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine's avatar
Christine
33m

Your take on Los Angeles was very good but have a problem with “rage on” making it sound as the city is on fire.you will always have some bad actors as in this case but 90%percent has been peaceful. Only problem is peaceful doesn’t make good news. They kept showing for example the burning of the cars over and over so you would think 100’s were on flames. This is a prime example of trump and no guardrails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture