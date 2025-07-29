Evening Roundup, July 29
Featuring Tom Malinowski, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, Meredith Blake, Eric Sorensen with Jen Rubin, Daryn Dickens, "Talking Feds," Michael de Adder, and The Contrarian podcast (on healthcare)
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our work in the courts of law and courts of public opinion, join our community of good troublemakers by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now is our moment—take action against this harmful government. Covering up a pedophile ring. Ignoring court orders. Blatant corruption. The poor, the needy, and children are being abused—by our government. In the streets we must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles until after their shooting us starts, until we go down or we oust tyrants. I made 54 protest signs, and will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs
I really appreciate your topics but wish you would provide written transcripts. I can read so much fast than I can listen to a podcast and don’t have time to watch/listen.