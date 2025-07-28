Bullying universities
By Kim Lane Scheppele
The Trump administration's pressures go beyond bespoke deals and attack all the ways universities are funded.
How to Weather the Next Storm
By Eric Sorensen
In the wake of the Texas floods and ongoing cuts to NOAA and NWS, we need a National Weather Safety Board.
Democracy Movement
Emil Bove is Deplorable
“I defer to the executive branch,” said Emil Bove. Trump’s former personal lawyer, who has been called a “prosecutor version of a drunk driver,” is a nominee to serve as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. We’re sure there was no one better or more qualified…
The Contrarian is reader-supported. So thank you for being a part of this community! After all, we know there are plenty of other things you could do with $7:
https://contrarian.substack.com/p/what-can-you-get-for-7-these-days
We all have to move now—and into action against a harmful government that sponsors pedophiles and covers up for them. The needy and children are being abused—by our government. We must protest in the streets until we go down or we oust tyrants, outright crooks, and pedophiles. I made 33 protest signs, and will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this first batch, and share them as far as you can. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs
How can you pay such a compliment to Bove by calling him 'deplorable.' He doesn't rise nearly to that level. He is several depths down, deferring to the Executive Branch.
In the name of all that is holy, including the sacred Constitution what (the hell) is that supposed to mean? The Judiciary was created to be independent. That simple, four-syllable word is apparently beyond Bove's comprehension. Find some more adjectives, please. I could name half a dozen r more that are much more apt, but this is a family Substack. Choose your own.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oh, all right. In deference to a couple of phone calls from friends, try these (and no, I did not need a 'synonym finder' these came off the top of my head:
Revolting, foolish, mindless, disgusting, contemptible, grotesque, inconceivable, outlandish, nightmarish. That's nine. I'd like to use edgier ones, but good taste prevents me.