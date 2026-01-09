***Scroll to the end of the Roundup for a list of Weekend of Action activities!***
Renee Nicole Good is ALL OF US
Renee Nicole Good’s murder is a tragedy, and sadly, not an anomaly. Wednesday’s horrifically fatal ICE shooting shattered a young family and sparked widespread public outcry. It also unleashed one of the right-wing’s most vicious collective disinformation campaigns
Stephen Miller Is Taking His Fascist Horrorshow International
Long the most openly fascistic member of Donald Trump’s inner circle, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is a man whose unvarnished disdain for people of color has led him to champion the closing America’s borders, the separation of migrant families
Kick ICE Out of Our Communities
ICE agents are attacking American communities. ICE agents have, non-exhaustively, murdered an innocent woman, indiscriminately snatched our neighbors off the street, and created an environment of fear across the nation. Despite J.D. Vance declaring that ICE agents have “
Find Your Joy.
By Shalise Manza Young
It might be the most important thing you do.
No Tolerance For Corruption in Public Office!
Now more than ever we need people in public office that honor their position of power. Leaders must see their job as a public service and not an opportunity to diversify their stock portfolio. Paige Cognetti, Mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania (yes, that one), is running for office to prove that it can be done.
OIL, OIL, OIL!
Rubio has stepped in it again… and oil is notoriously sticky.
should we make a shell sign SOS on the beach by the old gulf of Mexico ??