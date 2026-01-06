In 2025, President Donald Trump unceremoniously pushed more than 220,000 federal employees out the door, unilaterally dismantled agencies, eliminated critical services and programs, weaponized the justice system, fired government watchdogs, used the military for illegal purposes, and installed appointees based on loyalty, not experience or competence.
Francis Fukuyama points out that Trump and Putin are obviously colluding, with Venezuela in exchange for Trump delaying and shrinking support for Ukraine while continuing to mislead the public. These are mafia bosses who have struck a deal on which territories they will control for extortion and profits at the expense of victims (the people of the countries now being sacrificed). Russia was supposed to be a major ally of Venezuela. But Putin quietly withdrew Russian advisers, and may even have shared intelligence to facilitate the operation to seize Maduro.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiuetZ6vQwQ
There is so much bad news surrounding us at all times. It is beyond disheartening, depressing and frightening.