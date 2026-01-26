The Contrarian

4h

Add these to the dimocrats (not a typo) that must be primaried and defeated. These New Yorkers that voted to pour approximately $10 billion directly into ICE. Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, both proudly describing themselves as “moderate” Democrats.

https://gillen.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-gillens-statement-voting-pass-department-homeland-security-funding-package

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2026/01/26/congress/tom-suozzi-dhs-funding-vote-00746598

Regrets do not matter.

3h

None of today's "responses"--recalling Bovino, "looking into" reducing the number of agents, having a "productive" talk with the governor Trump recently accused of everything from fraud to treason--is adequate. Window dressing while waiting for the news cycle to change. And I see the senate is poised to fall short as well. Passing other budget items before this mess with DHS is resolved TO OUR SATISFACTION is lunacy. Once again, Chuck Schumer can't wait to not get concessions in exchange for our exploitation.

