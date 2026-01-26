***Join us tomorrow morning at 9:15 ET for a Special Report Coffee with Contrarians: Katie Phang LIVE in Minneapolis. See the article below for a taste of where she’s been and what her response has been so far. Much more to come.***
On the Ground in Minnesota with Katie Phang
Katie Phang is on the ground in Minneapolis reporting on the aftermath of the murder of Alex Pretti. Today, she visited three key locations in the city to cover the ICE occupation and how the community is responding.
Not a Dime for ICE Lawlessness
The Department of Homeland Security has violently weaponized ICE against the American people. The absolute lawlessness of these masked agents has wreaked chaos and death across the country, — Minnesota is now their center stage. Enough is enough. [Video]
For the Love of God, Get ICE Out of Minnesota
Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning. Videos show that Pretti, who was present as an observer to ICE’s ongoing brutality, was wrestled to the ground while trying to help another person who was being shoved by ICE agents. He then was shot several times and killed. Another death at the hands of ICE in Minnesota.
Alex Pretti Cannot Die in Vain
This weekend, a gang of ICE thugs killed Alex Pretti in broad daylight. People across America are enraged, hurting, and demanding justice. How much longer can this go on? Join April Ryan and Angela Alsobrooks. [Video]
Will International Athletes Boycott the World Cup?
It was only last summer when the L.A. Dodgers spoke up against the National Guard occupation in Los Angeles and refused to allow agents into their stadium. Now, Minnesota-based teams, unions, and other companies are “calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.” [Video]
Can Dems give Noem the Boot?
After ICE killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released two statements: one calling for the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the other opposing additional government funding for ICE. Democrats across the congressional board support these measures. The House resolution calling for Noem’s impeachment...
Talking Feds
"Are You F***ing Kidding Me?"
As the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis roils the country, Harry breaks down the fallout with Susan Glasser. Then, turning to the week's main discussion, three stellar journalists—Susan, Emily Bazelon, and Ruth Marcus—join Harry to break down Trump's assaults on the rule of law that made Pretti's death possible.
Add these to the dimocrats (not a typo) that must be primaried and defeated. These New Yorkers that voted to pour approximately $10 billion directly into ICE. Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, both proudly describing themselves as “moderate” Democrats.
https://gillen.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-gillens-statement-voting-pass-department-homeland-security-funding-package
https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2026/01/26/congress/tom-suozzi-dhs-funding-vote-00746598
Regrets do not matter.
None of today's "responses"--recalling Bovino, "looking into" reducing the number of agents, having a "productive" talk with the governor Trump recently accused of everything from fraud to treason--is adequate. Window dressing while waiting for the news cycle to change. And I see the senate is poised to fall short as well. Passing other budget items before this mess with DHS is resolved TO OUR SATISFACTION is lunacy. Once again, Chuck Schumer can't wait to not get concessions in exchange for our exploitation.