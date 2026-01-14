PSA, dear Contrarians! The anniversary celebration continues and we are excited for another year of real, unvarnished, impactful independent news. We know our community is, too. For those of you who were with us from Day 1, please know that your subscription will auto-renew. If you have any questions for Substack about this, please check your subscription settings to make sure you will continue to receive the content you already love (Jen’s morning columns, Norm’s weekly publisher’s note, breaking news, the Democracy Movement, Coffees with the Contrarian, Pets of the Week, regional event coverage) as well as all of the new content we are excited to unfurl soon (weekly action items, Midterms 2026 on-the-ground reporting coast to coast, new contributors, and more). Thank you for a wonderful first year and for contributing to the opposition movement! We couldn’t do it without you.

ICE Wants 10,000 More Agents on Our Streets Jan 14 By Jeff Nesbit



The killing of Renee Nicole Good—a U.S. citizen and mother of three who had just dropped her 6-year-old son at a Minneapolis school before an immigration agent shot her as she was trying to move her car from a protest—has ignited an intense, national debate over the “militarization” of domestic immigration enforcement. Read full story

The Trump Administration's Full-Throated Misogyny Jennifer Weiss-Wolf · Jan 14 “Disrespectful. “Fucking bitch.” “AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal).”

These are just a few of the insults hurled publicly at Minneapolis mother and wife Renee Nicole Good after immigration agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed her in broad daylight last week. Read full story

Donald Trump’s Wrong Turn on Affordability Rich Cordray · Jan 14 In a frantic effort to reset his unpopular domestic agenda, President Donald Trump now is trying to show that he actually does care about protecting consumers. Last week, he issued an edict commanding his “representatives” to lower the interest rates on mortgage loans... Read full story