Another Castro Fiasco In The Making
President Trump arrested President Maduro for uninterrupted access to Venezuelan oil...but the country’s infrastructure is failing, poverty is high, and the remaining regime is as dangerous as ever. Risks are so high that even money-hungry oil executives are...
ICE Wants 10,000 More Agents on Our Streets
By Jeff Nesbit
The killing of Renee Nicole Good—a U.S. citizen and mother of three who had just dropped her 6-year-old son at a Minneapolis school before an immigration agent shot her as she was trying to move her car from a protest—has ignited an intense, national debate over the “militarization” of domestic immigration enforcement.
The Fascist Takeover is Here
On Monday, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) released a new report analyzing Trump’s authoritarian playbook for the United States. In it, he highlights ten steps that are already in motion, including demonizing “The Enemy” within, using the military to suppress dissent, and rigging the next election. The full report can be found...
The Trump Administration's Full-Throated Misogyny
“Disrespectful. “Fucking bitch.” “AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal).”
These are just a few of the insults hurled publicly at Minneapolis mother and wife Renee Nicole Good after immigration agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed her in broad daylight last week.
Donald Trump’s Wrong Turn on Affordability
In a frantic effort to reset his unpopular domestic agenda, President Donald Trump now is trying to show that he actually does care about protecting consumers. Last week, he issued an edict commanding his “representatives” to lower the interest rates on mortgage loans...
The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement
Wednesday: A Tuesday protest outside the Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, D.C., plus ICE Out protests in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and more.
Every weekday, we update this space with protests, signs, and other public demonstrations against the actions of the regime. Keep checking to see how Americans all across the country are protecting and defending democracy.
