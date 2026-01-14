The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

There's no hope for this country unless Trump drops dead.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

NATIONAL STRIKE!!! "Don't Tread on Me" "Give me Liberty or Give Me Death" ' We hold these truths to be self evident...: and so forth Stand strong and unified. We'll soon find out if a country of +300 million can stand divided.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture