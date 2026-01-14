Thank you for being a Contrarian!
Jen Rubin's Columns
The Contrarian’s 1st Anniversary
On the launch of The Contrarian, one year ago today, I wrote: “The Contrarian will be a central hub for unvarnished, unbowed, and uncompromising reported opinion and analysis that exists in opposition to the authoritarian threat.” We also pledged:
An Opportunist in Dove’s Clothing
There was a time in 2015 when it seemed like Donald Trump, real estate magnate and reality TV star, would be a different kind of Republican—one who did not itch for armed interventions in nations we didn’t take the time or trouble to comprehend.
Trading Blood for Oil
This past Sunday, Trump posted an altered photo of himself with the title “Acting President of Venezuela.” This type of imperialistic rhetoric, combined with legitimization of military intervention from the DOJ, does not bode well for a peaceful resolution.
A Year of Contrarians
A moment of gratitude for our Contrarian guests and contributors. Just take it from them—we are in dire need of independent media to fight for our democracy right now, and we at The Contrarian are committed to showing up to this fight every single day.
Trump, the wiley politician, and his carefully selected administration is at war with America. Who knows why?
In the America we know and love POTUS is now the real terrorist threat. Potentially, we are all collateral damage.
so grateful you started this platform