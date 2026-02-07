Evening Roundup, February 6
Super Bowl Edition! Featuring a halftime history lesson, our valiant librarians, a super cute Pet of the Week, delicious dinner ideas, and The Pod
Posted today on the Contact the President page at WhiteHouse.gov:
To Trump:
As you do, I’m now exercising my First Amendment rights to express my outrage over the post you put up on your “Truth (LIE) Social” account.
After watching a brief video of Jake Tapper, where he shared with CNN’s audience the post you put up on your account, including a screenshot of your post, I went on-line to read what various news outlets said about your post:
• CNN: Trump shares racist video depicting Obamas as apes on Truth Social, then removes it amid bipartisan outrage.
• CBS NEWS: Republicans condemn Trump's racist video portraying the Obamas as apes.
• ABC NEWS: White House takes down racist video shared by Trump about Obamas after backlash.
• USA TODAY: Trump shared Obama ape video. Here's the dark history behind the imagery.
• AXIOS: Trump revives racist imagery once seen as disqualifying.
• NPR: Trump posts racist meme of the Obamas — then deletes it.
• FOX NEWS: White House removes social media video showing Obamas as apes after criticism.
• THE ATLANTIC: The Obama Meme on Trump’s Truth Social Was Exactly What It Looked Like. The White House took 12 hours to remove a video depicting the former president and his wife as apes.
Trump, after listening to Jake Tapper and reading what news outlets wrote, it immediately brought to mind that ONLY a goddamn, vile, disgusting, fucking piece-of-shit racist mother-fucker would post an image of the Obama’s as apes. You are, without question, the worst President America has ever had; you are an absolute fucking disgrace to our country.