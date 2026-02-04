Evening Roundup, February 4
Jen Rubin's eulogy to the Post, Mark Warner on Gabbard's whistleblower complaint, Minnesotans marching, Don Lemon, election interference, the resilience of Black journalists, post-Davos disdain & more
Jeff Bezos has officially caused the fall of the WAPO. The problem with billionaires is not always about their great wealth but their unhealthy infatuation with power. These people think they know better than anyone else especially those who really do know something about good and great journalism and how it translates to an informed public. And how that knowledge drives democratic principles.
LIAR FRAUD, CONVICTED-FELON TRUMP, TRUMP’s MAGAts and TRUMP’s REPUBLICAN SYCOPHANTS ARE PLANNING TO INTERFERE IN THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER ELECTIONS. THIS (excuse the French) SHIT MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN!
We ALL know (in fact, EVERYONE knows) that NO NON-US CITIZENS will show up at the polls this coming November.
We ALL must be aware that, on election day, Trump will send his ICE and CBP goons to every polling place in Blue States and to every heavily-populated minority voting district polling place in Red States. ICE and CBP will not be there to arrest/detain non-US citizens, they will be there to INITIMIDATE – and to (excuse the French) FUCK with US citizens who came to cast their votes. As we’ve already seen across the U.S., ICE and CBP goons are racial profiling and are stopping and demanding proof of citizenship from US citizens. This will seriously delay people casting their votes. This will seriously delay the voting process to the point where polls might close before citizens have had the opportunity to cast their votes. This will also deter US citizens from showing up at the polls, simply because they do not want to go through the hassle, the annoyance of being stopped by ICE and CBP. FED GOV interference at polling places cannot be allowed to take place! We must – WE MUST – do EVERYTHING we can to prevent election interference from taking place. We must get an injunction from the courts to prevent this from taking place.
Please DO NOT WAIT. Time is of the essence. Contact your Senators and Representatives. Demand that they take action to prevent ICE and CBP (as well as all other FED GOV agents) from disrupting and interfering with the election. Also send letters to SCOTUS Justices. Put them on notice that WE THE PEOPLE will not tolerate election interference and that WE THE PEOPLE will hold them accountable and will do so by any means necessary. Please also send a copy of this post to every reporter you have an email address for.