Evening Roundup, February 3
A corrupted DOJ, Trump's midnight heist of Georgia ballot boxes, "Where in the World is Tim Mak?", COVID-level economic anxieties, Meredith Blake on Tim Cook's failings, & Pablo Torre with Jen Rubin!
The Contrarian is community-supported. To receive new posts, enable independent journalism, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement engaged, please join the fight by becoming a subscriber.
Let’s call it the Department of Injustice for now.
Trump can’t hurt Tim. He can only hurt Apple, and I think that Tim is being very good about being willing to not let that happen.
Richard