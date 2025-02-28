This upcoming weekend marks a pivotal moment in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Phase 1 of the agreement between Israel and Hamas—negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the Biden Administration, with strong cooperation from Trump’s team days before his inauguration—is ending. If the parties can agree on a next phase it could lead to an end to the war…
Democrats introduced many amendments to stop tax cuts:
First, stop tax cuts for those making over $10 million a year—Republicans voted no.
Second, they tried to set the cutoff at $100 million—Republicans still said no.
Third, they tried to set the cutoff at $500 million—Republicans still said no.
Fourth, they tried to set the cutoff at $1 billion— Republicans said they were for giving billionaires a tax break on the backs of the poor and the elderly.
1) Republicans, 217 of them in the House, won’t even block tax cuts for people making a $1 billion in a single year.
2) Republicans, 217 of them in the House, are more than happy to slash funding for kids with disabilities and seniors in nursing homes to give billionaires a financial break.
If you voted for one of these Republicans you are complicit in their actions. I hold you personally responsible and as disgusting as they are.
