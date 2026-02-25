Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, February 24Featuring YOUR evening plans tonight, the GOP's crusade against healthcare, your weekend watch, the lore behind SOTU, Jared Bernstein, the Democracy Movement & more! The ContrarianFeb 25, 2026110115ShareSpotlightOn the HillLive!Alternative State of the Union: Live w/ April RyanApril Ryan, The Contrarian, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley·1:09 AM“Madam Speaker, the State of our Union is traumatizing our children.”Read full storyHot TopicsMillions of Americans Are Paying for Health Insurance But Can’t Afford to Get SickFeb 24By Chiquita Brooks-LaSureTax credits the GOP let expire made real insurance affordable. Now, many are going without or buying plans that don't cover much.Read full storyExecutive DysfunctionMr. President, Are You Listening?Feb 24By Terry EdmondsWhat was once a time-honored ceremonial occasion has morphed into a predictably partisan recitation of “accomplishments” and grievances.Read full storyReligion in AmericaThe PodHow Religion is Being Weaponized in American ElectionsThe Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang·Feb 24Tom Malinowski, friend of The Contrarian, former congressman and State Department official, recently lost his bid for the 11th Congressional District in New Jersey. He was defeated in a way that should disturb all of us.Read full storySocial IssuesCulture RowExploring the Fraught, Fruitful Alliance Between Black and Jewish AmericansMeredith Blake·Feb 24“Under the floorboards of Western culture run two streams. One is anti-semitism, the other is anti-Black racism.”Read full storyMedia CenterThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Feb 24Read full storyCome and Take ItNick Anderson·Feb 24Read full storyLet's Do Lunch!Jared Bernstein, Erika, and The Contrarian·Feb 24Read full storySubscribe110115Share
Buckle up for, possibly, the biggest clown show SOTU address in American history given by a man who hates the majority of Americans and loves himself above all else. It will be a mater class in "Who you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes?