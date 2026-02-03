The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

ICE needs to be abolished. You can "reform" the SS. It's ridiculous to even consider it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

We critics & peaceful protesters are the enemy? J6ers, Kyle Rittenhouse who brandish deadly weapons, assault police & kill unarmed protesters are the "patriots"?

When peaceful protesters according to Trump & ICE are the worst of the worst domestic terrorists etc disguised in bunny hats boxer shorts & feigning disabilities...

Renee Goode & Alex Pretti are just the latest victims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWKSoxG1K7w&list=RDwWKSoxG1K7w&start_radio=1

Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism!

Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture