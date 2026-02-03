[VIDEO] Last Friday, DOJ released more than 3 million documents and images from the Epstein files. Many powerful people were named, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Prince Andrew. What few mainstream media outlets are detecting, however, is the vast number of sports leaders mentioned in the files: owner of the New York Giants, the Commanders’ majority owner…
ICE needs to be abolished. You can "reform" the SS. It's ridiculous to even consider it.
We critics & peaceful protesters are the enemy? J6ers, Kyle Rittenhouse who brandish deadly weapons, assault police & kill unarmed protesters are the "patriots"?
When peaceful protesters according to Trump & ICE are the worst of the worst domestic terrorists etc disguised in bunny hats boxer shorts & feigning disabilities...
Renee Goode & Alex Pretti are just the latest victims.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWKSoxG1K7w&list=RDwWKSoxG1K7w&start_radio=1
Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism!
Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!